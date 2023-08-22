Singapore's Loh Kean Yew cruises into BWF World Championships round of 16

SINGAPORE: World number 7 Loh Kean Yew has advanced to the round of 16 at the BWF World Championships after beating Ade Resky Dwicahyo on Tuesday (Aug 22).

In Copenhagen, Denmark, the tournament seventh seed beat world number 75 Dwicahyo 21-4, 21-11 in 24 minutes. Loh will next face either world number 9 HS Prannoy or Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, who is 21st in the world.

This was Loh's second meeting with Azerbaijan's Dwicahyo, and the Singaporean has won on both occasions.