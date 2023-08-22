Logo
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew cruises into BWF World Championships round of 16
File photo of Loh Kean Yew competing. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
22 Aug 2023 10:23PM
SINGAPORE: World number 7 Loh Kean Yew has advanced to the round of 16 at the BWF World Championships after beating Ade Resky Dwicahyo on Tuesday (Aug 22).

In Copenhagen, Denmark, the tournament seventh seed beat world number 75 Dwicahyo 21-4, 21-11 in 24 minutes. Loh will next face either world number 9 HS Prannoy or Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, who is 21st in the world.

This was Loh's second meeting with Azerbaijan's Dwicahyo, and the Singaporean has won on both occasions.

Earlier in the tournament, Loh beat world-ranked 85 Pablo Abian 21-12, 21-9 in 28 minutes.

Loh clinched the world title in 2021, after going on the fairytale run which saw him upset a number of higher-ranked players, including Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen

The Singaporean, who is the seventh seed this year, was drawn in the top half of the tournament, and could potentially face top seed and defending champion Axelsen in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, Singapore's mixed doubles pair of Jessica Tan and Terry Hee beat Denmark's Mathias Thyrri and Amalie Magelund 21-12, 21-18 to advance to the second round.

Loh's compatriot Jason Teh will face Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu on Wednesday, while Yeo Jia Min will go up against Indonesia's eighth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women's singles.

Source: CNA/mt(zl)

