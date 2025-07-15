Man City and Puma sign record long-term kit deal

Manchester City have extended their kit partnership with Puma on a long-term deal, the club announced on Tuesday, with British media reports saying the deal is worth around 1 billion pounds ($1.35 billion), making it the largest in the Premier League.

The new contract runs for at least another 10 years, reports said, worth a record 100 million pounds a year to the club. City previously signed a 65 million pounds per year deal with the German kit manufacturer in 2019.

The agreement is expected to set a new benchmark for kit manufacturer deals among English clubs, surpassing Manchester United's 900 million pounds 10-year contract with Adidas, signed in 2023.

City have enjoyed an exceptional run since 2020, winning four consecutive Premier League titles and securing the treble in the 2022‑23 season. However, they did not win a major trophy last season.

City will begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign on August 16 with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

($1 = 0.7435 pounds)