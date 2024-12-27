Man City's freefall continues; second-placed Chelsea drop points

MANCHESTER, England : Champions Manchester City continued their slide down the Premier League standings with a 1-1 draw with Everton on Thursday, while Nottingham Forest moved up to third with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham came from behind to put a dent in Chelsea's title hopes with a 2-1 win, Newcastle United crushed 10-man Aston Villa 3-0, and West Ham United edged Southampton 1-0 to spoil new Saints manager Ivan Juric's first game in charge.

Pep Guardiola's City saw Bernardo Silva sweep home in the 14th minute but Iliman Ndiaye levelled before Erling Haaland missed a penalty, leaving City with just one victory to show for their last 13 matches across all competitions.

City tumbled to seventh in the table, and potentially to eighth by day's end with leaders Liverpool set to host lowly Leicester City in the late game on Boxing Day.

"Incredible how (City players) run and fight and do everything. Some games have not been good, but today, the case was it was well played," Guardiola said.

"But football is about winning, football is about you score goals and you don't concede. The last month, month and a half, we are not able to do it."

FOREST'S MARCH UP TABLE CONTINUES

Nottingham Forest continued their challenge for a top-four spot as Anthony Elanga's first-half goal secured a win over Spurs to put them third.

Elanga completed a superb Forest counter-attack in the 28th minute to settle a contest that Tottenham ended with 10 men after former Forest player Djed Spence was sent off.

The result moved Forest provisionally to third, while Tottenham's fourth defeat in five Premier League games left them in 11th.

"There's no harm in looking (at the table) and seeing how well you are doing," Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson said. "I've been keeping an eye on it and I'll check probably again there but you have to stay level-headed and keep your feet on the ground."

CHELSEA DROP POINTS

Fulham stunned Chelsea when substitute Rodrigo Muniz scored in the 95th minute for their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1979. Chelsea fell to four points behind leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

Chelsea took the lead after 16 minutes when Cole Palmer danced past two defenders and slid the ball through Issa Diop's legs.

But Fulham equalised in the 82nd minute when Harry Wilson headed home from close range, and then Muniz clinched all three points when he swept home a pass from Sasa Lukic in the dying moments.

It was Chelsea's first league loss since a 2-1 defeat on Oct. 20 by Liverpool.

NEWCASTLE CRUSH VILLA

Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton scored in Newcastle's rout of Villa, climbing to fifth in the table with their third consecutive league victory while Villa dropped to ninth.

Newcastle got off to a flier in the second minute when Joelinton found Gordon on the left, where the winger curled a shot past the dive of goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Villa striker Jhon Duran was sent off in the 32nd minute for a straight red card after he stamped on Fabian Schar following a tackle.

Newcastle doubled their lead in the 59th minute when Jacob Murphy squared the ball to Isak for a tap-in. Joelinton completed the rout in stoppage time when he nicked the ball in midfield, made an unimpeded run and fired into the top corner.

"We conceded early and that's demoralising," said Villa defender Ezri Konsa. "And then the red card happens and that's tough. It killed the game, especially as he's been in good form. We have to move on."

Jarrod Bowen scored a second half winner for West Ham, poking the ball into the net from three yards after Niclas Fullkrug's flick-on into the path of the forward as Southampton failed to clear from a corner.

West Ham moved up to 13th in the table, and their two wins and two draws from their last four games have considerably eased the pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui. Southampton remained rooted to the bottom with a single victory.

An uninspired Bournemouth were also held to goalless draw by Palace. Wolverhampton Wanderers were hosting Manchester United in a late game ahead of Liverpool's match against Leicester.