Mane sees red as Al-Nassr edge Al-Ittihad in Hong Kong thriller
Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Nassr v Al Ittihad - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong, China - August 19, 2025
Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Nassr v Al Ittihad - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong, China - August 19, 2025 Al Nassr's Sadio Mane in action with Al Ittihad's Hamed Al-Shanqiti REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Nassr v Al Ittihad - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong, China - August 19, 2025 Al Nassr's Joao Felix in action with Al Ittihad's Fabinho REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
19 Aug 2025 11:34PM
Sadio Mane became the third Al-Nassr player in as many Saudi Super Cup editions to be sent off, but his early goal and a second-half strike from new signing Joao Felix secured a 2–1 win over Al-Ittihad in a tense semi-final on Tuesday.

Mane opened the scoring in the 10th minute at the Hong Kong Stadium with a powerful volley after a low cross from Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

However, the Senegalese forward was shown a straight red card in the 25th minute for a reckless challenge on Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shanqity, confirmed after a VAR review.

The dismissal continued a troubling trend for Al-Nassr in the competition, following red cards for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 and Brozovic in 2024.

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn equalised for Al-Ittihad in the 16th minute, finishing off a swift counterattack with a low shot from the edge of the box.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Al-Nassr regained the lead in the 61st minute when Felix, who joined the club this summer, latched onto a through ball from Ronaldo and slotted past the keeper.

Moments later, Felix thought he had grabbed a second, but his drilled shot was ruled out by VAR for a Ronaldo foul on Fabinho in the build-up.

Al-Nassr advance to the final, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
