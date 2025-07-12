Marquez takes seventh pole of season in wet German GP qualifying session

Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his seventh pole position of the season at the German Grand Prix in a wet qualifying session at the Sachsenring where several riders crashed in slippery conditions on Saturday.

While most riders struggled for grip on the wet surface and in the spray, it was the two veterans Marquez and LCR Honda's Johann Zarco who mastered the conditions in a shootout for pole.

Both Maverick Vinales and Jack Miller suffered highside crashes at turn four but Marquez seemed at ease in the conditions, though even the Spaniard had a heart-stopping scare when he briefly slid before regaining control.

"I was getting warmer and warmer and then I already had a moment on turn 11 and then when I crossed the finish line on that (one minute and) 28.0 I said, 'Okay, now breathe, calm down, the target is done,' that was the front row," Marquez said.

"I thought that was done but then I saw on the screen and on the pit wall that the lap time of the second (best rider) every time was closer and closer. Then I pushed a bit, but because I felt like I was able to do it."

Zarco, who had to come through the first qualifying session, had not claimed pole since Silverstone in 2022 and he came close to denying Marquez the 101st pole of his career with a faster time early in his lap but lost time on the final sector.

It made no difference, however, as Marquez put in one final lap at the end of the session to clock one minute and 27.811 seconds to go fastest.

"Seeing the rain this morning I was thinking, 'Okay, it's a new game, I have my chance'," said Zarco, who claimed victory at a wet French Grand Prix earlier this season.

"At the end I did an extra push and I get the second place. It's cool, I expected pole position but Marc also got another fast lap and it's pretty good because yesterday I was not in the top 10 (in practice)."

Marco Bezzecchi was third fastest and will start on the front row for the first time with Aprilia.

VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli was fourth fastest and is joined on the second row by KTM's Pedro Acosta and Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, who is second in the championship.

The younger Marquez sibling was medically cleared to race this weekend after a hand fracture at the Dutch Grand Prix two weeks ago which required surgery.