Marseille put Rabiot, Rowe on transfer list after alleged dressing room altercation
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Rennes v Olympique Marseille - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - August 15, 2025 Olympique Marseille's Adrien Rabiot during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Under 21 Championship - Final - England v Germany - Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia - June 28, 2025 England's Jonathan Rowe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/David W Cerny/ File Photo
20 Aug 2025 02:16AM
France midfielder Adrien Rabiot and English winger Jonathan Rowe have been placed on the transfer list by Olympique de Marseille due to "unacceptable behaviour" in the dressing room after last week's Ligue 1 loss at Stade Rennais, the club said on Tuesday.

Reports in French media said the two players had an altercation in the dressing room after Friday's 1-0 loss at Rennes, despite the hosts playing most of the game with 10 men.

"This decision was taken due to unacceptable behaviour in the dressing room after the match against Stade Rennais FC, in agreement with the technical staff and in accordance with the club's internal code of conduct," Marseille said in a statement.

Both Rabiot and Rowe arrived at Marseille last year and played regularly as the club finished second in Ligue 1.

"The decision was communicated to the two players by the club on Monday," Marseille added.

Source: Reuters
