Martinez ruled out of Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez will miss their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to a hamstring injury, the Argentine FA said on Wednesday.

Inter Milan's Martinez remained on the bench for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 win over Feyenoord last week with muscle discomfort.

The 27-year-old returned to score in Inter's 2-0 Serie A win over Atalanta on Sunday, before joining Lionel Scaloni's squad, but he has now been ruled out with an injury in his left hamstring.

Martinez joins Argentina's growing list of absentees, including captain Lionel Messi, sidelined with a muscle strain, along with Gonzalo Montiel, Giovani Lo Celso, and Paulo Dybala.

Argentina lead the CONMEBOL qualifying standings with 25 points after 12 games. The World Cup and Copa America holders play at second-placed Uruguay on Friday before hosting fifth-placed Brazil four days later.