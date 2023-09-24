Now a kitefoiling world champion, Singapore teenager Maximilian Maeder faces Asian Games challenge
In the last of three features on athletes headed to the Asian Games, CNA's Matthew Mohan speaks to Singapore's newest world champion.
SINGAPORE: The year is 2018, and an 11-year-old in a singlet, board shorts and a cap is being interviewed at a beach in La Ventana, Mexico.
The youngest competitor at the 2018 Hydrofoil Pro Tour is asked a question: “What are your long-term goals within kiting or within kite-racing?”
The answer from Maximilian Maeder comes without hesitation.
“World champion.”
Five years later, Maeder would achieve just that. Last month, the kitefoiler clinched gold in the men's kite event at the Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands.
“I think long ago I decided that a high goal will push you quite far. Don't be scared to – at least in theory – take a big bite and at least give it a shot,” said Maeder, when asked by CNA about that interview.
“I was very fortunate to be taught that giving up is the only point where it is truly over. So, you know, just aim high.”
Maeder adds that his outlook is slightly different now.
“That was a while ago and it sounds very cute when an 11-year-old says it right? Now it's more about wanting to contribute to how the sport is seen by the world and wanting to respect your competitors and bring them along with you,” he said.
“It’s wonderful to have not only you, but your support system or your support crew – whoever is behind you. Not only you are happy about the fact that you won, it's great they are happy for you and they are happy that they contributed to someone who did well."
But the 17-year-old hasn't had much time to rest on his laurels, as he is making his Asian Games debut this week.
“It's still quite competitive. You look at the Asian rankings during the Worlds and in the top 20 – there's still quite a few Asians in there. So, it might not be as tight as the Worlds, but it’s not some competition to scoff at for sure,” said Maeder, who spoke to CNA from Hangzhou earlier this week.
As of Friday evening, the Singaporean had completed eight races and was top of the fleet.
"I ALWAYS WANTED TO RACE"
Born in Singapore to a Swiss father and a Singaporean mother, Maeder’s childhood was spent between both countries and also on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, where his parents built Wakatobi Dive Resort.
At the age of six, his father Valentin introduced him to kiteboarding, and the youngster eventually progressed to kitefoiling.
“I picked it up and did it recreationally for a couple of years, but I always wanted to be competitive and as soon as I started competing a bit and got up on the hydrofoil … I immediately knew, I'm gonna be doing this for a while.
“It was the feeling of … adrenaline, excitement but also you're floating above the water and for the first time, that feels quite exhilarating.”
In kitefoiling, the board is lifted above the water by the hydrofoil, as compared to skimming across the water when kiteboarding.
Think of it as driving a car with a steering wheel locked versus driving a car without the steering wheel locked, said Maeder.
“Basically what foiling does is it unlocks your steering wheel – because before, you had to turn really hard to slightly go left or right, and you have to press really hard on the accelerator. But suddenly everything unlocks and you're really free to use your car however you want,” he said.
“Compared to the normal board, where you're hitting the waves and you're constantly trying to fight to get upwind, you can go almost anywhere you want to with the foil in a much quicker time than you would on the twin-tip board.”
A competitor by nature, Maeder competed in ski races as a child, and recalled how he always wanted to race.
“It was in my opinion, quite natural (to do it competitively). I always wanted to race, I liked to race (for) as long as I can remember,” he added.
“I just tried it once or twice and it evolved naturally that I participated in competitions.”
AN "OVERWHELMING WAVE" OF HAPPINESS
Maeder, who is currently ranked seventh in the world, has not looked back since.
In July, he won his third consecutive title at the Formula Kite Youth World Championships and his performance at the Sailing World Championships also meant that he has confirmed a quota spot for Singapore at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“It's a relief almost that you didn't do your work in vain. And, of course, an overwhelming wave of happiness. And very ecstatic almost,” said Maeder when asked about his victory in The Hague.
“It's a higher level of competition (compared to the youth level), and so it requires a little more effort. And I guess just the fact that it was harder to achieve gives it more meaning to yourself if you achieve it.”
While there is extra pressure on his shoulders after his win last month, Maeder is taking it all in his stride.
“I would get as anxious for some sort of regional tour as I would for the World Championships because I put the pressure on myself more than anyone else does to me, currently at least. So it's about finding a way ... how I can deal with the expectations I set for myself,” he said.
"About the extra pressure, no one can claim that it wouldn't affect them. But it's how you see it for yourself. It's a perspective that you have to take that matters, and I think the perspective that I take is that my results are a side effect of what I want to achieve in training.”
Rather than setting a results-focused target for himself at the Games, Maeder wants to focus on performances on the water.
“Having the pressure of results not being your way or being better than you expected … always causes certain issues,” he said.
“You would want to bring the best performance that you can, and looking back at the day, are you happy with it? Could you have brought something better and could you have done something different - things like that. So I want to come back every day from the water and say: ‘Yeah, I'm satisfied with that.’”
One of Maeder's favourite quotes is from former F1 champion Jackie Stewart who once said: “It is only those who have won with integrity and care, over an extended period of time, who have become universally regarded as successful.”
“That really identifies with how I myself see competing,” he said. “It’s similar to what I would say is an ideal achievement.”
And Maeder is aware that many have helped him get to where he is today.
“Who could ask for more? Your country supports you, sponsors support you and on top of that, your family is still very encouraging,” he said.
“There are so many people that helped me to get where I am. And you know, I can't thank them enough for what they've done.”