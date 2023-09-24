Now a kitefoiling world champion, Singapore teenager Maximilian Maeder faces Asian Games challenge

SINGAPORE: The year is 2018, and an 11-year-old in a singlet, board shorts and a cap is being interviewed at a beach in La Ventana, Mexico.

The youngest competitor at the 2018 Hydrofoil Pro Tour is asked a question: “What are your long-term goals within kiting or within kite-racing?”

The answer from Maximilian Maeder comes without hesitation.

“World champion.”

Five years later, Maeder would achieve just that. Last month, the kitefoiler clinched gold in the men's kite event at the Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands.

“I think long ago I decided that a high goal will push you quite far. Don't be scared to – at least in theory – take a big bite and at least give it a shot,” said Maeder, when asked by CNA about that interview.

“I was very fortunate to be taught that giving up is the only point where it is truly over. So, you know, just aim high.”

Maeder adds that his outlook is slightly different now.

“That was a while ago and it sounds very cute when an 11-year-old says it right? Now it's more about wanting to contribute to how the sport is seen by the world and wanting to respect your competitors and bring them along with you,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to have not only you, but your support system or your support crew – whoever is behind you. Not only you are happy about the fact that you won, it's great they are happy for you and they are happy that they contributed to someone who did well."