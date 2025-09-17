Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Sport

Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille

Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v Olympique de Marseille - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 16, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shoots at goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v Olympique de Marseille - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 16, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts after a missed chance REUTERS/Juan Medina
Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v Olympique de Marseille - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 16, 2025 Olympique de Marseille's Timothy Weah celebrates scoring their first goal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang REUTERS/Juan Medina
Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v Olympique de Marseille - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 16, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Olympique de Marseille's Geoffrey Kondogbia REUTERS/Juan Medina
Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v Olympique de Marseille - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 16, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Olympique de Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi REUTERS/Juan Medina
17 Sep 2025 05:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID :Kylian Mbappe converted two penalties to secure Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Olympique de Marseille in their Champions League group stage opener despite playing the final stages with 10 men after captain Dani Carvajal was sent off.

Timothy Weah capitalised on a schoolboy mistake by Arda Guller to put the French visitors ahead in the 22nd minute before Mbappe levelled after Rodrygo was clumsily tripped by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The drama reached fever pitch in the 72nd minute when Carvajal lost his temper and was sent off for head-butting rival goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, leaving the record 15-times European champions facing an uphill battle.

Mbappe had the final say, however, converting his second penalty after a controversial handball by Facundo Medina to complete Madrid's comeback.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement