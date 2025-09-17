Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille

MADRID :Kylian Mbappe converted two penalties to secure Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Olympique de Marseille in their Champions League group stage opener despite playing the final stages with 10 men after captain Dani Carvajal was sent off.

Timothy Weah capitalised on a schoolboy mistake by Arda Guller to put the French visitors ahead in the 22nd minute before Mbappe levelled after Rodrygo was clumsily tripped by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The drama reached fever pitch in the 72nd minute when Carvajal lost his temper and was sent off for head-butting rival goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, leaving the record 15-times European champions facing an uphill battle.

Mbappe had the final say, however, converting his second penalty after a controversial handball by Facundo Medina to complete Madrid's comeback.