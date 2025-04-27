McKenna hails fans as Ipswich slide out of Premier League

NEWCASTLE, England () -Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna watched in resignation as his side's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday with a 3-0 defeat away to Newcastle United that summed up their struggles on their brief return to the top flight, which came to an end after a single season.

Ipswich had their moments but they were out-classed by a Newcastle side bristling with top-tier talent and aiming to be in next season's Champions League, while McKenna and his team will be heading back to the Championship.

"We've been through it the last few weeks, we knew it was pretty likely, and we had conversations inside to focus on each game as they come," McKenna said. "We know there's a time for reflection, today the mathematical completion doesn't change too much, we've been through the emotions."

Ipswich defended bravely throughout but they gave themselves a mountain to climb when Ben Johnson was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in seven first-half minutes, and the Ipswich coach said that indiscipline and the ensuing red cards cost them this season.

"That's five - I think we had one in my two and half years before this season. To have five this season is a reflection of a lot of things," he said. "We were frustrated with the first yellow card (for Johnson) and it changes the game - 11 v 10 with the crowd they have here is almost an impossible task."

McKenna thanked the Ipswich fans for their unwavering support in a difficult season that has seen them pick up four wins and 21 points.

"They have seen the group has given everything and competed in so many games - at the end we have fallen short but it's not for lack of effort. They have been fantastic and we really appreciate the support," he said.