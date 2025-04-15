Logo
McTominay and Lukaku power title-chasing Napoli to 3-0 win over Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Empoli - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 14, 2025 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal with Scott McTominay. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Empoli - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 14, 2025 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku reacts. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Empoli - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 14, 2025 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Empoli - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 14, 2025 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal with Scott McTominay. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
15 Apr 2025 04:54AM
NAPLES, Italy :Napoli cruised to a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Empoli on Monday with Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku leading the charge as the hosts kept pace with Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Second-placed Napoli were feeling the pressure after Inter's 3-1 home win against Cagliari on Saturday but, with six rounds remaining, they trail the Milan side by three points with 68.

It took 18 minutes for Napoli to open the scoring as Lukaku battled free in midfield and passed to the onrushing McTominay, whose low long-range shot bounced over Empoli goalkeeper Devis Vasquez's outstretched hand and into the corner of the net.

Belgian Lukaku added his name to the scoresheet in the 56th minute, latching onto a perfect through ball inside the box and easily finding the net to double the advantage.

McTominay completed his brace in the 61st, again assisted by Lukaku who whipped a cross in from the right for the unmarked Scot to power home a header off the underside of the bar.

Source: Reuters
