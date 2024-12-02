McTominay earns leaders Napoli 1-0 win at Torino

TURIN, Italy : A first-half goal by Scott McTominay earned leaders Napoli a 1-0 win at Torino in Serie A on Sunday to keep them clear at the top of the standings.

The Scotland midfielder found the net around the half-hour mark when he struck a shot powerfully inside the near post after receiving a precise pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli remained top with 32 points, four clear of Atalanta, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio. Torino are 10th on 16 points.

Champions Inter visit Fiorentina later on Sunday and Atalanta travel to struggling AS Roma on Monday.