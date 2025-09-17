Milano 2026 torch relay will attract attention but security plans good, says IOC

MILAN, Italy :There is full trust in security planning for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Games torch relay, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday, days after pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the Vuelta a Espana cycling race.

The torch for the Games, which will be lit in ancient Olympia in Greece in November, will arrive in Rome on December 4 before the official start of the relay across the country on December 6.

It will end up in Milan for the Opening Ceremony on February 6, and more than 3,500 athletes from 93 countries will take part in the 16 days of competitions.

"The Olympic torch relay is definitely going to attract a lot of attention," Kristin Kloster, who chairs the IOC's coordination commission for the Games, told a press conference at the end of the final inspection visit.

"I have every faith in the organising committee on how they plan the Olympic torch and also for the municipalities and regions in which the torch goes through. They are conscious of potential security matters, which would be normal for any torch relay leading up to the Games."

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTS AT SPORTING EVENTS

Pro-Palestinian protests forced the Vuelta to be abandoned during its final stage on Sunday as police sought to quell demonstrations against an Israeli team's participation in the race.

Protesters chanting "they will not pass" overturned metal barriers and occupied the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) route at several points in Madrid as police attempted to push them back.

Two people were arrested and 22 police officers injured.

The Olympic torch relay has been disrupted by protests before with the 2008 Beijing Summer Games international relay scrapped midway through following human rights demonstrations in cities the torch visited.

"The number one task for the hosts is to secure the safety of participants," said Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi.

"Always you have a certain level of risk you need to address. Full trust in the work being done."

"Great work, great planning. We have full trust in what is being done."

Israel's war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has sparked protests globally and affected several sporting events.

Seven Israeli chess players withdrew from a Spanish tournament after organisers told them they would not be competing under their flag, citing the Gaza conflict and expressing solidarity with the Palestinians.