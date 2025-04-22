Milan's Cup motivation not about ruining Inter's treble bid, says Conceicao

AC Milan can salvage something from a disappointing season with success in the Coppa Italia and do not need the motivation of spoiling neighbours Inter Milan's bid to win the treble, manager Sergio Conceicao said on Tuesday.

Milan are ninth in the Serie A standings, out of the Champions League and well off the pace to qualify for next season's competition, while Inter are top of the domestic league and in the semi-finals of Europe's elite club competition.

Last season, Inter secured the Scudetto with a win over Milan, but Conceicao has enough reasons of his own to want to overcome their rivals in Wednesday's Cup semi-final return leg, which is poised at 1-1 after the first game at San Siro.

"The motivation does not come from the opponent, but from our work day by day," Conceicao told reporters. "Unfortunately, there are no more chances in the league, even for the Champions League, and so we only think about tomorrow."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Conceicao does, however, realise the importance of the game for a club like Milan, who cannot be content with only winning the Italian Super Cup this season.

"It's an important match for everyone, players, clubs and fans and we are aware of that," he said.

"Milan have to fight for the Scudetto and the Champions League, they are used to this despite the last few years. For a club like Milan it must be normal to reach the final of the Coppa Italia.

"I congratulate Inter for the Champions League and the championship, this shows its strength. But for us this match is fundamental because we want to win and get to the final to give a trophy to the fans."

Bologna lead Empoli 3-0 in the other semi-final with the second leg of that match being played on Thursday.

Milan defender Kyle Walker, on loan from Manchester City, fractured his elbow two weeks ago and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been recovering from appendicitis, but Conceicao will have both players available against Inter.

"Walker has been training with the team, even if he is not at the top," the manager said. "But both he and Loftus-Cheek will be there. It is positive news for us."

Conceicao began his press conference by remembering Pope Francis who died on Monday.

"A person who was the greatest exponent of the Catholic Church. I go to Mass every day at 6.30 pm in the centre of Milan," the manager said. "He was an extraordinary man. We will miss his words and his gaze."