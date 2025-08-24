Misfiring Atletico held 1-1 by promoted side Elche

MADRID, Spain :Atletico Madrid failed to hold onto their lead for the second LaLiga game in a row, settling for a 1-1 home draw with newly promoted side Elche on Saturday as Rafa Mir's equaliser cancelled out Alexander Sorloth's early strike.

Elche keeper Matias Dituro made several crucial saves in the second half to keep the visitors in the game as Atletico, which lost at Espanyol last weekend, remained winless in the league.

"We've had two games. ... Let's keep it up. We're on the right track. I like what I'm seeing and it's the way forward," Mir told DAZN after Elche secured their second straight draw in the campaign, having also held Real Betis on Monday.

Sorloth put Atletico ahead eight minutes in, the Norway forward sprinting up to the box to meet David Hancko's long ball and firing it over Elche keeper Matias Dituro with a left-footed first touch.

Dituro prevented Sorloth from doubling Atletico's lead six minutes later, dropping low to block the forward's close-range attempt with his outstretched right leg, keeping the visitors in the game.

Elche equalised in the very next minute, with Alvaro Rodriguez's excellent cross from the right finding Mir, who beat Atletico keeper Jan Oblak with a perfectly timed right-footed shot as the away end came alive at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Giuliano Simeone led the hosts' effort to regain the lead, but failed to find the target from Thiago Almada's pass shortly before the half-hour mark and hit the post off Sorloth's cross in the 41st minute, but only after falling into Elche's offside trap.

Dituro made a quick save to deny Hancko's headed attempt at the hour mark, before clearing Conor Gallagher's cross with a dive as Atletico tried in vain to break Elche's defence.

"It's up to you guys. We'll have to be patient in front of the box. Let's keep up the attack," coach Diego Simeone told Atletico players during a drinks break in the 77th minute.

But the breakthrough eluded the hosts as Dituro stopped Antoine Griezmann's shot in the 89th minute and Julian Alvarez fired wide in added time, ending a disappointing night where Atletico had over twice as many shots as Elche but failed to find the winner.

"A lot of anger, a lot of rage, because in the end we did everything. ... We tried everything. We lacked the final touch, the final pass to score," Oblak said.

"One point is not enough after two games. I am angry, I feel bad. ... There's still the rest of the season, but we need points. That's the only truth."

Atletico will visit Alaves next Saturday, a day after Elche hosts Levante.