Mitchell praises relentless England after record win against Samoa

NORTHAMPTON, England :England made 13 changes for their 92-3 Pool A victory over Samoa at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday but fans would not have known it given the cohesive performance of the side that pleased coach John Mitchell.

Samoa, whose players hold amateur status, were never expected to trouble top ranked England but the home side put in an 80-minute performance to run in 14 tries in difficult, wet conditions and post their record World Cup score.

"I thought the girls' attitude was outstanding, they were so clinical and looked really well organised," Mitchell told reporters. "Sometimes you get a bit loose when the scoreboard builds but they just stuck to the process.”

Flyhalf Helena Rowland came into the side for the game and posted 27 points with a try and 11 conversions, the most points by an England player in the World Cup.

"We had some huge individual performances out there and we are going to need a squad to be successful at this World Cup,” Mitchell said.

"The way these girls are supporting each other, they are always there for each other, whoever is selected, is fantastic. We need to stay consistent and cohesive, and selection will be made based purely on form."

England face Australia in their final group game in Brighton next Saturday, though their quarter-final place is already secure.

It will present a selection headache for Mitchell as he plots his way through the tournament.

England lost captain Zoe Aldcroft to a knee injury for the remainder of the pool stages at least, and Mitchell will be wary of bigger challenges ahead in the coming weeks.

"We could select anyone at the end of the day, we will need everyone because the injury gods haven't been kind to us,” he said.