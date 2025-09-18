MLS strikes South Korea broadcast deals after LAFC's Son Heung-min signing

LOS ANGELES :Major League Soccer has signed multiyear broadcast partnerships with South Korean streaming platform Coupang Play and sports network SPOTV to air Los Angeles FC matches across South Korea, the league said on Thursday.

The agreements come on the heels of LAFC's signing of South Korea captain Son Heung-min, a blockbuster move that has drawn global attention and ignited interest among South Korean fans.

"Son Heung-min's arrival at LAFC represents a cultural and sporting milestone - not just for MLS, but for global football," Seth Bacon, MLS's executive vice president of media, told Reuters in an email.

"We're proud to partner with Coupang and SPOTV to make it easier than ever for Korean fans to follow LAFC's journey and to experience the energy and excitement of Major League Soccer."

The deals complement MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, which remains the global streaming home for every MLS match, including LAFC games and league-wide coverage.

MLS, which did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, said the arrangement ensures international fans can follow Son's full journey in the league.

The SPOTV deal builds on MLS's existing relationship with the broadcaster, which distributes Sunday Night Soccer across Southeast Asia, the league said.

MLS said the expanded partnerships support its international growth strategy by strengthening the league's footprint in key markets.

Son, 33, joined LAFC in August for a reported MLS record transfer fee of $26.5 million after a decade-long stint at Tottenham Hotspur.