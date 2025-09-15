Modric nets decisive strike as Milan edge Bologna in tense encounter

MILAN, Italy : Luka Modric scored his first goal for AC Milan to secure a 1-0 home win over Bologna on Sunday, a hard-fought Serie A result tempered by an injury to goalkeeper and captain Mike Maignan and a red card for coach Massimiliano Allegri.

A minute past the hour mark, 40-year-old Modric marked his first goal for Milan, arriving perfectly to meet Alexis Saelemaekers’ cross and finishing with a composed first-time strike.

The first half was played at high intensity, with both sides creating chances but neither able to break the deadlock. Bologna had the ball in the net early on through Nicolo Cambiaghi, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Milan’s best chance in the first half came in the 24th minute as Pervis Estupinan drove inside from the left and bent a powerful right-footed effort that struck the far post and bounced clear.

In stoppage time, Santiago Gimenez had another opportunity for the hosts, but his low attempt finished the wrong side of the upright.

Just minutes into the second half Milan were handed a worrying blow as Maignan pulled up with what seemed like a leg problem.

The game was paused for several minutes while he received medical attention, before he limped off and was replaced by Pietro Terracciano.

The San Siro was convinced Milan had found a second seven minutes from time when Gimenez rounded Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, but from a tight angle his shot struck the outside of the post and stayed out.

ALLEGRI SENT OFF

Moments later, controversy followed as a Milan penalty was overturned after a VAR review, with Allegri shown a red card and sent to the dressing room, apparently for dissent on the decision.

Allegri later played down the incident, following which he hurled his jacket in frustration.

"There was the penalty incident, I had a disagreement with the fourth official. Nothing major," he told DAZN.

"It was the penalty and at that moment I had some things to say. Fortunately, the jacket saved me."

He then praised Modric's performance.

"Luka is an extraordinary player and it’s a pleasure to watch him, but he is also a humble guy, like a great champion. He knows beforehand where the ball will go, and has such technique," Allegri added.

Local media reported that Maignan had sustained a strain in his right calf, with Allegri saying that his French captain would not be ready for Saturday's match at Udinese.

"I am pretty sure Maignan won’t be ready, because the calf muscle is a delicate area, but Terracciano already made his debut.

"The important thing is to work as a team, if players are missing, we need this spirit."