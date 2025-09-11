Logo
Motivation not an issue for Pogacar ahead of world championships
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Mantes-la-Ville to Paris - Paris, France - July 27, 2025 UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium with his bike while wearing the yellow jersey after winning the Tour de France REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

11 Sep 2025 02:24PM
Tadej Pogacar said his will to win is as strong as ever as the reigning Tour de France champion prepares to defend his title at this month's UCI Road World Championships.

The 26-year-old UAE Team Emirates XRG rider won a fourth Tour de France title in July before opting to skip the Vuelta a Espana. He returns to action at one-day races in Quebec and Montreal before shifting focus to the September 21-28 world championships in Rwanda.

"It's always difficult to be in good shape at the end of the season, but I'm still motivated for my last six races," Pogacar told reporters on Wednesday.

"The world championships have been a big goal since the start of the season, so I hope I'll be ready. I hope my peak form will be at the world championships, that's the main goal for the end of the season.

"And I hope to keep it up until Lombardy and the holidays. But you never really know how your form will be, you have to go with your instincts."

Source: Reuters
