MotoE put on hiatus from 2026 as electric format fails to gain traction

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and MotoGP are pulling the plug on the MotoE world championship in 2026 citing a lack of viewership and insufficient development in electric performance motorcycles, the organisers said on Thursday.

MotoE's journey has been a tale of diminishing returns after what started as four rounds with six races in its inaugural year in 2019 expanded to eight rounds with 16 races, only to shrink back to seven rounds at select European circuits for 2025.

The format never caught on, with short races lasting fewer than 10 laps and lap times comparable to bikes used in Moto3, the lightweight class of motorbike racing where young riders typically cut their teeth.

"Today we announce the suspension of the FIM MotoE World Championship as from the end of this season," FIM President Jorge Viegas said in a statement.

"In fact, and despite all the best efforts to promote this innovative category together with (MotoGP rights holder) Dorna, the truth is that we haven't reached our objectives, nor has the industry associated with performance electric bikes."

MotoGP and the FIM said the motorcycle industry is shifting gears towards cleaner innovation, with a growing emphasis on high-efficiency combustion engines and the adoption of non-fossil fuels.

Ducati had provided the exclusive race bike for all teams in the MotoE class after they replaced Energica Ego Corsa as the sole manufacturer in 2023.

MotoGP and the FIM said they would continue to monitor the direction of the electric motorcycle industry and reconsider if electric bikes or any other sustainable technology becomes more relevant in the future.

"As we continuously strive for innovation on and off track, we must be equally unafraid of listening to our fanbase and the new audiences we seek to connect with, and observe market development," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports.

"In doing so, together with the FIM, we have decided that the time is right to put MotoE on hiatus at the end of this season."

There are two more races remaining in the 2025 MotoE season, with LCR's Mattia Casadei leading the standings in his quest for a second title while Lorenzo Baldassarri of Dynavolt Intact is tied with him at the top with 132 points but with no race wins.

Spaniard Jordi Torres was the most successful rider to have competed in the MotoE championship, winning the 2020 and 2021 titles.