Mourinho appears to mistake Lyon physio for coach

PARIS : Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho appeared to mistake the Olympique Lyonnais physiotherapist for coach Pierre Sage before their Europa League encounter on Thursday.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea manager walked toward Abdeljelil Redissi, shook hands and hugged him before the physiotherapist pointed the bemused Portuguese to Sage, who was a few metres away.

The game ended 0-0 and Mourinho later praised Sage, whose job is at risk following some poor results.

"Football is full of owners and presidents who understand nothing about football. This Lyon team is a good team and when a team are good it means they have a good coach," he said.