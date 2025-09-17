Mourinho heading to Benfica where it all began after 25-year journey

A quarter of a century after waving Jose Mourinho out of the door, Benfica look to have finally coaxed the 'Special One' back — gambling that the sorcery which lit up Porto and dazzled Europe can now be summoned in Lisbon red.

Few recall that before Porto acclaimed him, Mourinho's first managerial baptism came at Benfica back in 2000 in a tumultuous three-month stint that ended with fans chanting his name as he walked away.

Now, at 62, the prodigal son is set to return to Lisbon, Portuguese TV station RTP reported on Wednesday, amidst the wreckage of a 3-2 home collapse against Azerbaijan side Qarabag, who turned a two-goal deficit into a Champions League scalp.

Ironically, Benfica knocked Mourinho's former employers Fenerbahce out of Europe barely a fortnight before the Turks bundled him out of a job.

Mourinho’s accomplishments are well known.

The Portuguese, who was born in the coastal town of Setubal, a half-hour's drive from Lisbon, is widely regarded as one of the best coaches of his generation.

He has claimed league titles in four countries and is one of six managers to lift the European Cup with two clubs as well as the only coach to win all three current UEFA club competitions.

Mourinho's brief stint after being appointed Benfica manager in 2000 was nothing short of dramatic but it was also crucial as he started building a name and legacy that has kept the club's fans dreaming of what could have been for over two decades.

Hired in September that year to replace Jupp Heynckes after a dismal start to the season, with two wins out of five games under the German, Mourinho arrived at a club in political turmoil with presidential elections looming and a broken changing room.

Working alongside assistant Carlos Mozer, a former Benfica and Brazil great as a defender, Mourinho managed to block the outside noise from his players and transformed the struggling squad, culminating in a stunning 3-0 victory over heavily favoured local rivals Sporting that left fans jubilant.

But the honeymoon was short-lived. Despite a record of six wins, three draws and two defeats in 11 matches, Mourinho departed just two days after that triumph due to disagreements with newly-elected president Manuel Vilarinho.

"It is a very sad day for us, the day we end our contractual relationship with Benfica," Mourinho announced on December 5, 2000, in a press room filled with fans chanting his name.

“(Before Mourinho) Benfica played terribly ... We had a rubbish team; even I could have played, or at least been a regular substitute," Vilarinho told reporters.

"And Mr Mourinho, who is an excellent coach and leader of men, almost a wizard, manages to change those mentalities.

“Mr Mourinho beat Sporting 3-0 ... And this is a Saturday. On Monday, we have a board meeting and Mr. Mourinho says this: 'Either you renew my contract for another year or tomorrow I won't be coaching any more'.

"And he left ... I think he never liked me, I don't know why, he must have thought I didn't like him," Vilarinho added, trying to explain how Benfica allowed Mourinho to leave.

Mourinho went on to manage lowly Uniao Leira for a season before joining Porto and leading the Northern Portugal side to unprecedented success by winning back-to-back league titles, a Portuguese Cup, the 2003 UEFA Cup and Champions League in 2004.

After two decades of a roller-coaster career at Chelsea, Inter Milan, where he won the Champions League, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma and Fenerbahce, he is heading home to finish a job that is 25 years overdue.