Moutet hits six underarm serves in Mallorca win over Altmaier
Moutet hits six underarm serves in Mallorca win over Altmaier

FILE PHOTO: May 29, 2025; Paris, FR; Corentin Moutet of France reacts to a point during his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day five at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images/File Photo

26 Jun 2025 03:56AM
French trickster Corentin Moutet hit six underarm serves on his way to a second-round victory over Germany's Daniel Altmaier at the Mallorca Open grasscourt event on Wednesday.

Moutet, who is not averse to trying his luck with the underarm serve, won three and lost three of the points in which he employed the tactic, winning the match 7-6(3) 7-6(3).

He will now get the chance to use the weapon again in his first ATP Tour quarter-final of the year when he faces American Learner Tien on Thursday.

Tien upset top seed Ben Shelton 6-4 7-6(2), coming back from 4-1 down in the second set to send his compatriot packing.

A day after earning his first Tour-level win since 2021, Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic's run came to an end as he was brushed aside 6-3 6-3 by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Source: Reuters
