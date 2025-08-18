Napoli's Lukaku sidelined with thigh injury, may need surgery

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku has suffered a serious thigh injury which may require surgery, the Serie A side announced on Monday, as media reported the Belgium forward may be sidelined for weeks.

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan player Lukaku picked up the injury on Thursday during a 2-1 win over Olympiakos Piraeus in a friendly.

Tests revealed that the 32-year-old, who scored 14 goals as Napoli won Serie A last season, has "a high-grade injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh," the club said.

Lukaku "has already begun rehabilitation and will also undergo surgical consultation," Napoli added in the statement.

Napoli begin their title defence at Sassuolo on Saturday.