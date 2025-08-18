Logo
Logo

Sport

Napoli's Lukaku sidelined with thigh injury, may need surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Napoli's Lukaku sidelined with thigh injury, may need surgery

Napoli's Lukaku sidelined with thigh injury, may need surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Napoli Training - Stadio di Carciato, Dimaro, Italy - July 17, 2025 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku during training REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

18 Aug 2025 07:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku has suffered a serious thigh injury which may require surgery, the Serie A side announced on Monday, as media reported the Belgium forward may be sidelined for weeks.

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan player Lukaku picked up the injury on Thursday during a 2-1 win over Olympiakos Piraeus in a friendly.

Tests revealed that the 32-year-old, who scored 14 goals as Napoli won Serie A last season, has "a high-grade injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh," the club said.

Lukaku "has already begun rehabilitation and will also undergo surgical consultation," Napoli added in the statement.

Napoli begin their title defence at Sassuolo on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement