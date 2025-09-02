Netherlands ready for difficult outing against Poland before looking towards future

AMSTERDAM :Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said he will be putting his best side out for Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Poland before experimenting with emerging talent for the Group G match in Lithuania three days later.

Poland are regarded as the Dutch side’s biggest threat for a place at next year’s tournament in North America and the match in Rotterdam is a chance for both to lay down a marker in their qualifying group.

“The first match is the most important of the two we'll be playing. Poland is our rival for the top spot and we want to qualify as quickly as possible. We know we can take a huge step forward with success against Poland,” Koeman told a press conference.

“We've analysed Poland, of course, but under a different coach. (Jan) Urban is the new coach, and he often played a 4-4-2 earlier in his career. And (Robert) Lewandowski is also back.”

Veteran Polish striker Lewandowski had been refusing to play under previous coach Michal Probierz, who resigned in June.

After hosting Poland, the Dutch travel to Kaunas to meet Lithuania on Sunday.

"There's a lot of competition in midfield, but I already had a clear idea of which players I want to see up close this time," Koeman added.

"I think because we're working with a stable group, we have the best chance of results, as the qualifying competitions are always very short. But as a national coach, you also have to keep an eye on the future. There are a few players I want to see a bit more of before the World Cup,” he added.

Finland top the standings with seven points but have played four matches. Poland have six points from three outings while the Dutch have played only twice, recording comfortable wins over Finland and Malta in June.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)