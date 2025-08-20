New arrivals handled the pressure well in LaLiga opener, says Real Madrid's Alonso

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso said Trent Alexander-Arnold and the club's other new signings had performed well in their LaLiga opener on Tuesday and did not seem to be weighed down by the pressure of playing in front of an expectant home crowd.

Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras all started in the 1-0 win over Osasuna while 18-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono came on as a substitute.

Kylian Mbappe's 51st-minute penalty earned the hosts victory.

"I didn't feel that the shirt or the Bernabeu weighed them down," Alonso told reporters of the new arrivals.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The four of them performed well, maybe not spectacularly. But they were solid, they didn't make any mistakes, they weren't nervous and they were well integrated into the team.

"Those who started and Mastantuono, who came on in the second half, brought energy. This mix has been good with those who were already there ... As a first take, I can take a lot of positives from it."

Rodrygo was an unused substitute against Osasuna, as media reports link the 24-year-old Brazil winger with a move to Manchester City, but Alonso said people should not read too much into his recent lack of game time.

"Today it's just one game, we can leave the rest behind," he added. "What counts is this season and of course I'm counting on Rodrygo. It's just one game, we shouldn't read too far into the future."