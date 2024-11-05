New York City sets world record for largest marathon, organisers say

NEW YORK : The New York City Marathon on Sunday broke the record for the world's largest marathon, with 55,646 runners crossing the finish line in Central Park, organisers said.

That beat the record set by Berlin's Marathon in September, when 54,280 completed the fellow World Marathon Major.

The five-borough race included the most women's finishers ever with 24,731, organisers said, as more amateur enthusiasts flock to distance running in the United States.

Dutchman Abdi Nageeye won the men's race on Sunday, while Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan sweep of the women's podium.