No panic for Jannik as Sinner battles past Shapovalov at US Open

NEW YORK :Defending champion Jannik Sinner overcame stiff resistance to power into the U.S. Open fourth round with a 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3 win over 27th seed Denis Shapovalov on Saturday that extended his unbeaten run at hardcourt Grand Slams to 24 matches.

The 24-year-old Italian has not lost on his dominant surface at the majors since 2023, capturing two Australian Open titles as well as last year's trophy at Flushing Meadows.

"Very tough match today. I know Denis a long time. The last time that we played was some years ago," Sinner said, referring to his defeat by the Canadian in the opening round of the Australian Open in 2021.

"We both have improved so much. I knew I had to play at a very high level. I'm happy that I managed to win. He started off very well.

"I tried to stay there mentally, trying to see what's coming. Thank you so much for the support. It's been amazing since so many years. I'm very happy."

There was a hint of concern from Sinner's team when he made a double fault to go 0-30 down at 2-5 in the first set, but the world number one held serve and raised his fist to loud roars after hitting a spectacular lob en route to breaking back.

A rattled Shapovalov remonstrated with the chair umpire during the changeover, protesting an automated foot fault, but composed himself and snatched the set after a fourth double fault from Sinner drew gasps at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

As shadows engulfed the main showcourt, the ice-cool Sinner breezed through the next set with minimum fuss to go level, and dug himself out of a hole from 0-3 in the next to claim six straight games and lead the match for the first time.

Sinner broke again in the following set and a frustrated Shapovalov sarcastically pumped his fists and glared at his team before the world number one put him out of his misery to set up a clash with Tommy Paul or Alexander Bublik.

"Week two is completely different," Sinner added.

"You'll see less people behind the scenes. It's a great sign that I'm still here. I'm looking forward to the next match. It's getting tougher physically and mentally, it's all different.

"It's a special place for me for many years. The first time that I played the main draw of a slam was here. And I won last year. It's an amazing place to be. Let's see what's coming."