No truth to Ronaldo transfer rumours, Wydad source tells Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - April 4, 2025 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Stringer

22 May 2025 03:19AM
RABAT, Morocco : Wydad Casablanca are not in talks to sign Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr, a source close to the Moroccan club told Reuters on Wednesday.

Spanish outlet Marca reported that Wydad were hoping to sign five-times Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo to lead their attack at the Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States and starts next month.

"It was just a friendly talk between Wydad's president and an agent close to Ronaldo, without going beyond informal discussions," a source told Reuters.

Ronaldo, 40, is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 24 goals this season.

Wydad, who were last African Champions in 2022, will face Manchester City on June 18, before taking on Juventus and Al-Ain in Group G of the Club World Cup.

Source: Reuters
