Norway must improve for World Cup push after Nations League promotion

Norway coach Stale Solbakken celebrated his team's promotion to Nations League Group A after Sunday’s victory over Kazakhstan, but emphasised that despite their potential more improvement was needed as they target qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Their final group match against Kazakhstan ended in a 5-0 win at home, with Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick, but the real drama unfolded in Vienna minutes after Norway's game ended.

Austria's 1-1 draw at home to Slovenia handed Norway top spot in Group B3, with Adam Gnezda Cerin scoring the equaliser for the visitors nine minutes from time.

Norway's win gave them 13 points, two ahead of Austria, and secured promotion to Group A for the next Nations League.

"The potential is greater, but we won't make it to the World Cup unless we improve in several areas," Solbakken was quoted as saying by Norwegian newspaper VG on Monday.

"I have always said that we need to improve in and around our own box. We need to be able to handle pressure. That's the bottom line, and we're not there yet. We need to defend better.

"There is a lot of development that is very good, but what I’m saying must be taken into account. I’m not saying that everything is good just because we won the group."

The 56-year-old, who previously mentioned that the World Cup campaign will likely be his last attempt to lead Norway to a major tournament, praised the new culture within the squad.

"The culture we have built is extremely strict. Everyone pulls in the same direction. Everyone endures it. Even though we've had bad luck, they stand tall and stand together," he said.

"It is a very strong group. Winning and becoming an A-nation should give confidence."

The draw for Europe's 2026 World Cup qualifying competition will take place on Dec. 13 with matches kicking off in March.