Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ohanian says wife Serena Williams was wary of investing in women's soccer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ohanian says wife Serena Williams was wary of investing in women's soccer

Ohanian says wife Serena Williams was wary of investing in women's soccer

FILE PHOTO: Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six and co-founder and former executive chairman of Reddit, speaks at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

23 May 2025 03:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said his wife, 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, had initially tried to talk him out of investing in women's soccer due to what she saw as a lack of infrastructure in women's sports.

Ohanian acquired a 10 per cent stake in Women's Super League champions Chelsea last week. His investment of 20 million pounds ($26.89 million) values the London-based club at about 200 million pounds.

Ohanian was also the largest shareholder in U.S. National Women's Soccer League side Angel City, which he helped launch to great fanfare in 2020, before it was sold for $250 million in 2024.

"Serena actually tried to talk me out of it (starting a women's soccer team in U.S.), because I think she had been so exposed to the infrastructure around women's sports," Ohanian told CNN on Thursday.

"Because of her lived experience ... because she had to kick down a lot of doors."

Ohanian said there was huge growth potential for Chelsea, who completed a treble of domestic trophies last week following their sixth straight WSL title.

"I think a lot of well-intentioned people historically have supported women's sports in a way that ... actually held it back because it was viewed too much as charity. They led with things like, 'Oh, I'm doing this because I have a daughter," he added.

"I'm glad the discourse has now shifted ... but there's still so much more work to be done, and I really believe that this club could and should be the first billion dollar club in women's sports."

($1 = 0.7437 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement