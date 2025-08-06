Olympic champion Evenepoel to join Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe team

Belgian Olympic gold medallist Remco Evenepoel will leave Soudal Quick-Step and join Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe at the end of the 2025 season, his current team said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old former Vuelta a Espana winner, who won gold in the road race and time trial at last year's Paris Games, joined Soudal Quick-Step in 2019, and was contracted to the team until the end of 2026.

"Representatives of Remco informed the team’s management that he did not wish to discuss an extension of his current agreement," Soudal Quick-Step said in a statement.

"The team’s ownership and management have decided that it is in best interest of everyone to agree that Remco can move at the end of the current 2025 season."

In December, Evenepoel collided with the open door of a vehicle while training in Belgium, suffering multiple fractures, a dislocated collarbone and contusions to both lungs.

He underwent surgery and worried he might have to retire, but returned to competition in April.

Evenepoel was third overall when he abandoned the Tour de France during the 14th stage last month.