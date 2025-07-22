Palace appeal to CAS against Europa League demotion

Premier League club Crystal Palace have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against UEFA's decision to remove them from the Europa League over alleged breaches of multi-club ownership regulations, the CAS said on Tuesday.

Palace were demoted to the Conference League, the third-tier European competition, by UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) this month because John Textor, president of the Eagle Football Group, majority owners of Olympique Lyonnais, also has a controlling stake in Palace.

Ligue 1 club Lyon, who also qualified for the second-tier continental competition, were allowed to compete.

"This (appeal) will be an expedited procedure with an operative decision (without grounds) to be rendered on or before 11 August 2025," CAS said in a statement.

Palace said last month that New York Jets co-owner Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson had signed a legally binding agreement to buy Eagle Football Holding's stake in the club, subject to approval from the Premier League.

Palace, however, missed the March deadline to comply with the multi-club ownership rules before winning the FA Cup in May to earn their place in European competition.

Nottingham Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League, will replace Palace in the Europa League if their appeal fails.