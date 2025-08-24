Parker hails 'humongous' victory for Burnley

BURNLEY :Burnley manager Scott Parker labelled his side's 2-0 victory over Sunderland as 'humongous' after the team got its Premier League campaign up and running with three points on Saturday.

A 3-0 opening weekend loss at Tottenham Hotspur was an ominous reminder of the battle Burnley face to avoid a swift return to the Championship, but they responded in style.

Second-half goals by Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony sent the Turf Moor crowd into raptures and Parker did not play down the importance of bouncing back from the defeat in London.

"This is a massive three points for us in the Premier League," Parker, who took Burnley to promotion last season, said. "It's humongous for us and to get three points on the board and within the second game, a game at home as well.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I'm absolutely buzzing, first and foremost, for the players and for the fans and everyone involved."

Sunderland had been on a high after they marked their return to the top flight with a 3-0 win over West Ham United last week.

But they were brought back down to earth.

"It's fine margins and if you score early, because it was possible today, I think the scenario changed completely and for us would have been the best option," manager Regis Le Bris said.

"You enjoy when you win, but you won't be too negative when you lose, and I think we'll be balanced."

With Burnley's victory, all three promoted teams have now won within the opening two weeks of the season - prompting hopes that the recent pattern of the promoted clubs going straight back down can be broken.

Last season it was not until October 5 that one of the three clubs up from the Championship managed to win a game.

Burnley are away at Manchester United next week while Sunderland host Brentford.