PGA of America to give away 3,000 Ryder Cup tickets in New York area

The PGA of America will distribute 3,000 tickets to this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York as part of a fan engagement initiative dubbed "The People's Perk," the biennial competition's co-organisers said on Wednesday.

The programme will surprise New York golf fans with free tickets over the next five months at Bethpage Black and other select public courses in Long Island and New York City metro.

The 3,000 free tickets will cover the three days of tournament play between Team Europe and Team USA and the three days of practice rounds, with 500 tickets allocated per day.

"The People's Perk is a special way for us to celebrate the unparalleled dedication and enthusiasm of the New York golf community by providing them with a memorable experience at the 2025 Ryder Cup," PGA of America president Don Rea Jr said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Each recipient will get two tickets, but will not be able to choose a specific date. There will be no advance notice for the giveaways, which will feature PGA leaders and special Ryder Cup guests.

In coordination with the Metropolitan PGA Section, tickets will be distributed to local residents as well as first responders and community groups.

Europe captain Luke Donald will aim to defend the title at the famed Long Island course from Sept. 26-28, with Keegan Bradley leading the U.S. team.