Philipsen sprints to victory in Vuelta stage eight, Traeen retains red

ZARAGOZA :Belgium's Jasper Philipsen of team Alpecin–Deceuninck sprinted to victory in stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday, edging Elia Viviani and Ethan Vernon in a photo-finish as Torstein Traeen retained the red jersey.

Viviani's Lotto teammates tried to lead him out in the last kilometre of the 163km flat ride from Monzon to Zaragoza, but Philipsen, who had also won the first stage, pushed in the final moments to be the first at the finish line.

Norwegian Traeen (Bahrain Victorious) remains two minutes and 33 seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the general classification, with 13 stages still to go.

Britain's Oliver Knight (Cofidis) withdrew from the Vuelta due to illness, while George Bennett (Israel Premier Tech) abandoned the race.