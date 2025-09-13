Logo
Philipsen wins Vuelta stage 19, leader Vingegaard gains bonus
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 1 - Turin to Novara - Novara, Italy - August 23, 2025 Alpecin - Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen after winning stage 1 REUTERS/Manon Cruz/ File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 18 - Valladolid to Valladolid - Valladolid, Spain - September 11, 2025 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard in action during stage 18 REUTERS/Juan Medina/ File Photo
13 Sep 2025 12:29AM
GUIJUELO, Spain :Belgium's Jasper Philipsen won the 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana in a bunch sprint at Guijuelo as overall leader Jonas Vingegaard added four seconds to his advantage over Joao Almeida on Friday.

After 160km of relatively flat riding in west central Spain, Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) burst to the front near the finish and powered to his third stage win at this year's Vuelta.

Denmark's Mads Pedersen crossed the line in second place.

Vingegaard finished safely in the bunch after picking up four bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint in Salamanca 60km from the finish as main rival Almeida was caught napping.

Saturday's penultimate stage is a mountainous route offering the last realistic chance for Almeida to catch Vingegaard.

Source: Reuters
