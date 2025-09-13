Philipsen wins Vuelta stage 19, leader Vingegaard gains bonus

GUIJUELO, Spain :Belgium's Jasper Philipsen won the 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana in a bunch sprint at Guijuelo as overall leader Jonas Vingegaard added four seconds to his advantage over Joao Almeida on Friday.

After 160km of relatively flat riding in west central Spain, Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) burst to the front near the finish and powered to his third stage win at this year's Vuelta.

Denmark's Mads Pedersen crossed the line in second place.

Vingegaard finished safely in the bunch after picking up four bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint in Salamanca 60km from the finish as main rival Almeida was caught napping.

Saturday's penultimate stage is a mountainous route offering the last realistic chance for Almeida to catch Vingegaard.