Pidcock to lead British team at road world championships

LONDON :Tom Pidcock will lead a small British team at the UCI road world championships starting in Rwanda this weekend.

Fresh from his third place in the general classification at the Vuelta a Espana, the 26-year-old will be seeking a first world title on the road, having won a gold in mountain biking.

The 26-year-old Olympic champion in mountain biking will be supported by Oscar Onley, who shot to attention with a fourth place finish in this year's Tour de France.

The elite men's road race is set to be one of the hardest ever in the championships with a route of 267km featuring more than 5,000 metres of climbing.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Britain's team is 25-strong, including for the Under-23 and junior races, but there are no riders for either the women's road race or the men's time trial.

Olympic silver medallist Anna Henderson is the sole British entrant in the women's time trial.

The first road world championships to be held in Africa begin on Sunday in Kigali with the elite men's and women's time trials.