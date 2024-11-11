Logo
Postecoglou says Spurs' inconsistency down to him
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - November 10, 2024 Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson in action REUTERS/Ian Walton/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - November 10, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
11 Nov 2024 01:12PM
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou took responsibility for his side's inconsistency this season after they fell to a shock 2-1 home loss to promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

Having eliminated Manchester City in the League Cup before beating Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League last weekend, Spurs were stunned by Galatasaray 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.

On Sunday, boos rang out from Spurs fans at the final whistle as Ipswich claimed their first Premier League victory since April 2002.

The defeat left Spurs in 10th place with 16 points from 11 matches.

"The inconsistency we're having this year, ultimately it comes down to me and my approach and something I need to try and fix and see if I can help the players in that area," Postecoglou told reporters.

The Australian did not think Spurs' Thursday-Sunday run of fixtures was the reason for their struggles.

"If we were seeing that we'd probably feel it more at the end of games and we're not feeling it at the end of games," he added.

Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr and striker Dominic Solanke both left Sunday's game due to injury but Postecoglou thought both players had avoided serious problems.

"I think Pape is all right. He just got a bit of a knock," he added. "Dom jarred his knee, it was pretty sore but he wanted to continue. Hopefully it is nothing serious."

Source: Reuters

