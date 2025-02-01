Postecoglou shoulders blame for lack of unity at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur coach Ange Postecoglou said he has failed to unify the Premier League club and its supporters after fans voiced their displeasure at a dismal run of form by chanting against Chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham fans booed loudly after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City on Sunday left the club 15th in the table, while also making their feelings clear towards Levy, whom they accuse of failing to invest in the squad.

Supporters also chanted "Levy Out" during a 3-0 Europa League group-stage victory over Swedish side Elfsborg on Thursday.

"I've always felt when you are trying to build something successful, you need to be united. I have probably failed in trying to unify the club," Postecoglou told reporters on Friday ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at Brentford.

"Part of that is just because of the form we are in in the league, which allows people's minds to go away from the here and now. I thought the crowd were good (against Elfsborg). They understood we had a young squad out there and they got genuinely excited towards the end of the game seeing the young boys.

"That's what we're trying to tap into because we're going to need the support in this last phase of the season to hopefully create something special."

Despite the fans' resentment towards Levy, Postecoglou said the relationship could be mended if results improved.

"It's not an unusual situation for me – I've faced it before at other clubs," the Australian manager added.

"Usually when you get things right on the field, that gets everyone aligned again. All I can do is my utmost to get the team back on track in the league and give our supporters the priority of just enjoying our football team."