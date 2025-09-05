Promoted London City smash transfer record with Geyoro signing

MANCHESTER, England :London City Lionesses have made France international Grace Geyoro the most expensive women's player in history, signing her from Paris St Germain for a record 1.4 million pounds ($1.89 million).

The fee paid by the promoted Women's Super League team shatters the $1.5 million (1.1 million pounds) paid by NWSL team Orlando Pride for Mexico international Lizbeth Ovalle last month.

The deal is also the fourth time this year that the women's transfer record has been broken with Chelsea paying 900,000 pounds in January for Naomi Girma, before Arsenal paid 1 million pounds to sign Olivia Smith from Liverpool in July.

The 28-year-old Geyoro is London City's 16th permanent signing of a busy close season funded by billionaire owner Michele Kang.

Geyoro has 22 goals in 103 appearances for France, and has played in the 2024 Olympics, two World Cups and two women's European Championships.

London City kick off their first WSL season against Champions League winners Arsenal on Saturday.

(1 British pound = $1.3509)

