PSG coach Luis Enrique breaks collarbone in cycling crash

PARIS :Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique is set to undergo surgery after breaking his collarbone in a cycling accident on Friday, the Ligue 1 club said.

The 54-year-old Spaniard was taken in for treatment by emergency services following the crash. PSG did not immediately give details on how long he might be sidelined.

Luis Enrique, who took charge of PSG in 2023 and guided them to their first Champions League title last season, is known as an avid cyclist and often trains on his bike in and around Paris.