Logo
Logo

Sport

PSG coach Luis Enrique breaks collarbone in cycling crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

PSG coach Luis Enrique breaks collarbone in cycling crash

PSG coach Luis Enrique breaks collarbone in cycling crash

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 31, 2025 Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique lifts the trophy as he celebrates with his players after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

06 Sep 2025 05:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique is set to undergo surgery after breaking his collarbone in a cycling accident on Friday, the Ligue 1 club said.

The 54-year-old Spaniard was taken in for treatment by emergency services following the crash. PSG did not immediately give details on how long he might be sidelined. 

Luis Enrique, who took charge of PSG in 2023 and guided them to their first Champions League title last season, is known as an avid cyclist and often trains on his bike in and around Paris.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement