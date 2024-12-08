Real Madrid close on leaders Barcelona with 3-0 win at Girona

GIRONA, Spain : Real Madrid narrowed the gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona to two points with a commanding 3-0 win at Girona on Saturday thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe

Second-placed Real have 36 points with a game in hand on Barca, who drew 2-2 at Real Betis. Girona suffered a sixth loss in 16 league matches and remain eighth on 22 points, two points off the European spots.

Bellingham opened the scoring in the 36th minute by capitalising on a loose ball and firing home from the centre of the box before setting up Guler with a fine through ball to double the lead 10 minutes after the break.

The England midfielder was having an outstanding game but was forced off injured shortly before Mbappe made it 3-0 with a shot from a tight angle in the 62nd to wrap up the win.