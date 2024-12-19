Real Madrid clinch Intercontinental Cup title with 3-0 win over Pachuca

DOHA, Qatar : Real Madrid won the Intercontinental Cup after beating Mexico's Pachuca 3-0 in the final on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr scoring.

It was a largely one-sided contest at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, with Real doing just enough and never looking likely to cede control despite allowing their opponents to threaten occasionally from counter-attacks.

The Champions League winners opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a fine team goal that started with Jude Bellingham passing to Vinicius Jr, who ran past the goalkeeper before putting it on a plate for Mbappe, who tapped it into the empty net.

Rodrygo extended their lead with a lovely effort in the 52nd minute when he beat two defenders before cutting back inside and curling a fine strike into the top corner with his right foot.

Vinicius Jr wrapped up an easy win for Real from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after Oussama Idrissi fouled captain Lucas Vazquez inside the box.

Having won three trophies in the original Intercontinental Cup, the predecessor to the current format that pitched the European and South American champions against each other, and five Club World Cups, Real have won a combined total of nine global titles.