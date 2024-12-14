Logo
Sport

Red Bull's RB F1 team to compete as Racing Bulls in 2025
Sport

Red Bull's RB F1 team to compete as Racing Bulls in 2025

Red Bull's RB F1 team to compete as Racing Bulls in 2025

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 6, 2024 RB's Liam Lawson during practice REUTERS/Rula Rouhana/File Photo

14 Dec 2024 12:29AM
The Red Bull-owned RB Formula One team will compete as Racing Bulls next season, the official entry list published by the governing FIA confirmed on Friday.

The former AlphaTauri, Scuderia Toro Rosso and Minardi team started the 2024 season with the cumbersome name of Visa Cash App RB - shortened to VCARB or just RB - but will now be Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

Italy-based RB had denied in January that the initials stood for Racing Bulls, despite that being the registered company name.

Team chief executive Peter Bayer recognised at this month's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that there had been some confusion.

"We’ve been struggling to a certain extent with making it clear to people what the team name is, and seen so many versions," he said.

"In January, it all happened within weeks and we’ve been probably rushing a couple of things.

Source: Reuters

