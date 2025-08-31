Red Sox activate 1B Nathaniel Lowe from paternity list

The Boston Red Sox activated first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the paternity list on Saturday and optioned first baseman Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester.

Lowe, 30, was batting .296 with a home run and seven RBIs in nine games since he was signed by the Red Sox on Aug. 18 after he was released by the Washington Nationals. He is batting a combined .221 with 17 home runs and 75 RBIs in 128 games with both clubs.

In seven major league seasons, Lowe is a career .263 hitter with 106 home runs and 404 RBIs over 814 games for the Tampa Bay Rays (2019-20), Texas Rangers (2021-24), Nationals and Red Sox.

Over 18 games for the Red Sox this season, Sogard, 27, was batting .242 with three RBIs. Over 49 career games in two seasons with Boston he is a .259 hitter with 11 RBIs.

-Field Level Media