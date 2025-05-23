Logo
Reece claims Super Rugby try-scoring record
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - France v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - November 16, 2024 France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey in action with New Zealand's Sevu Reece REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

23 May 2025 04:01PM
All Blacks winger Sevu Reece claimed the Super Rugby Pacific career try-scoring record when he touched down for the 66th time in 14th minute of the Canterbury Crusaders' clash with the Otago Highlanders in Christchurch on Friday.

The fleet-footed 28-year-old claimed the record with a far less spectacular effort than many of his previous tries for the Crusaders, dropping the ball onto the line from the base of a tryline ruck.

The score took Fiji-born Reece out of share of the record with his former All Blacks team mate TJ Perenara, who moved to Japan at the end of last season and will not be able to add to his tally.

Moana Pasifika winger Julian Savea (63 tries) is the only other player from the top five try-scorers still active in Super Rugby Pacific.

Reece, who started his Super Rugby career at the Waikato Chiefs in 2016 and moved to Christchurch six years ago, has also scored 18 tries in 32 tests for New Zealand.

Source: Reuters
