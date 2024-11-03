Reijnders header earns Milan 1-0 win at Monza

:AC Milan managed a 1-0 win at Monza thanks to a first-half header from Tijjani Reijnders in Serie A on Saturday.

Midfielder Reijnders scored two minutes before halftime, nodding the ball home after Alvaro Morata's header from a Christian Pulisic cross was blocked.

Monza were left frustrated by numerous wasted opportunities in the first half.

Milan are seventh in the table with 17 points, eight adrift of leaders Napoli after 10 games. Monza are 18th with eight.

Manager Paulo Fonseca welcomed back Theo Hernandez and Reijnders from suspension, along with Pulisic, who had been struggling with flu symptoms, as Milan secured a much-needed win after losing two of their last three league matches.

Milan were fortunate when Monza had an early goal disallowed, as Dany Mota's half-volley was ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

Just before the half-hour mark, Monza nearly took the lead, but Mike Maignan denied them with a brilliant one-handed reflex save on Pedro Pereira's powerful header.

Daniel Maldini then showcased his magic just minutes later as he expertly manoeuvred through the Milan defence. However, it was a wasted effort as he ended up hitting the post and was also ruled offside.

The visitors went into the break fortunate to be ahead, with Monza the more dominant side but unable to score, while the second half turned into a more evenly matched contest.

Minutes before the final whistle, substitute Rafael Leao had the opportunity to double the score for Milan when he broke through the defence and faced Monza's Stefano Turati one-on-one, but he sent the ball straight into the keeper's arms.

Leao had another chance to seal the match minutes later but sent his shot sky-high, to the frustration of the Portuguese striker, ending the match with a narrow one-goal win for Milan.