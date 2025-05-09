Rejuvenated Pidcock relishing Giro d'Italia debut

Britain's double Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock, enjoying a new lease of life after his split with Ineos Grenadiers, has said he cannot wait to start his hunt for stage wins on his debut at the Giro d'Italia.

Pidcock admitted he had become disenchanted on the road before his fall-out with the British team last year but a move to the fledgling Q36.5 Pro Team has worked wonders.

Let off the leash by the Swiss team, 25-year-old all-rounder Pidcock won the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia at the start of the year, was third at the Vuelta a Andalucia and came second to Tadej Pogacar at Strade Bianche in Italy.

Known for his pure racer's mentality and willingness to take risks, Pidcock said he will be going full gas from day one in the Giro which starts in Albania on Saturday.

The opening stage, a hilly 160km trek from Durres with a technical and punchy circuit around Tirana to finish, could be a prime opportunity for Pidcock to grab the leaders' maglia rosa.

"The main reason I've come here is to get stuck in every day, to enjoy racing the Giro and opportunities will come if I do that," Pidcock said on the eve of the race.

"I've got shape coming out of the Ardennes Classics and I'm looking forward to taking that into the race.

"I think Strade definitely was a big performance as it showed I've got closer. Tadej is on another level - the only guy beating him is Mathieu (van der Poel) on his terrain - so I think Strade was definitely a confidence boost."

Q36.5 are a second-tier team but have been given a wildcard into the Giro and will be contesting their first Grand Tour with Pidcock as their main man.

He said the move had given him the opportunity to take more responsibility.

"I like being responsible for everything, for my own destiny, if you like," he said. "It's a big responsibility which helps me to get the most out of myself.

"I have a good relationship with Italy, I won the Baby Giro (in 2020), and it (the Giro) is a race I've wanted to do for a while. I wanted to do it last year and I'm excited I've got the opportunity now."