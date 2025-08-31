Revived Grealish sparks Everton victory

WOLVERHAMPTON :Playmaker Jack Grealish is yet to feature in one of England head coach Thomas Tuchel's squad and was left out again on Friday but a few more performances like the one he produced at Wolverhampton Wanderers could put him back in contention.

Grealish, who joined Everton on loan after struggling for game time at Manchester City, has looked rejuvenated in the early weeks of the season and was the best player on the pitch as Everton claimed a 3-2 win at Molineux on Saturday.

The 29-year-old had a hand in all three Everton goals, with his two assists to go with his two from last week at home against Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was the kind of crafty display that has earned him 39 England caps but which have been in short supply during some frustrating times under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

"The biggest compliment I can say about Jack is that he's even better than I thought he was," Everton manager David Moyes, whose pragmatic reputation does not make him an obvious fan of an enigmatic talent who can often frustrate.

"Jack's form is all to do with him. I'm not taking credit for that. He has a wee bit to prove, I'm sure. Jack wants to show he's a good player.

"He's making a big difference in lots of ways whether it be his assists or presence on the field."

Everton have now picked up six points from their opening three games and Moyes said the target must be qualifying for Europe if they can add some players before the transfer window closes.

"A club like Everton should always be challenging for Europe, there is no point saying we just want to avoid relegation. We have to give the supporters something to believe in."

Should Grealish continue as he has started the season, that could be achievable for Everton and he might just force his way back into contention for next year's World Cup.